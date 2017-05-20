close
﻿
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 20:03
Rajnath Singh says better Indo-China ties have reduced tension on border

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, chaired a meeting with the chief ministers of five states on the issue of the India-China Border in Gangtok, said the relationship between the two neighbours are goog, which has led to the reduction of friction on the borders. 

"There is a perceptional difference on the issue of Indo-China boundary between both nations. A dialogue is on. Indo-China relationship is good, due to which the friction between the two countries has reduced."

Singh notified about the work underway in border areas.

"Infrastructure development work on Indo-China border was reviewed in the meeting today. The Home Ministry is working on 27 roads, construction work of which will be completed by 2019-20. Also, approval process for 48 other roads has begun," he said.

The Home Minister termed the people living in border areas as 'strategic asset' and that they should be able to avail the essential facilities.

"Where on one hand our security forces protect our borders, people living in border areas are a strategic asset for us. They should be provided basic facilities such as health, education, electricity, water, road etc. I have appealed to the state governments to initiate in the same regard," he said.

Earlier, today, Rajnath reviewed the security issues in the border area as he also visited the Nathula Pass and ITBP border post at Lachung to meet the Jawans of the force.

