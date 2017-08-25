close
Rajnath Singh speaks to Manohar Lal Khattar, Amarinder Singh

Rajnath Singh, who arrived here after his visit to Kyrgyzstan to attend a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 17:34

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday spoke with the chief ministers of Haryana and Punjab -- Manohar Lal Khattar and Amarinder Singh -- and assured them of all help in the wake of large-scale violence after the conviction of controversial godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

Rajnath, who arrived here after his visit to Kyrgyzstan to attend a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting, held meetings with top officials to take stock of the situation in Punjab and Haryana.

"He (Rajnath) spoke with the CMs of both states and assured them of all possible help," an official told IANS.

He added that if needed additional security forces would be sent to both states.

