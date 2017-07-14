close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj to brief Opposition over India-China standoff, Amarnath attack today

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Home Minister Rajnath Singh will brief the Opposition on Friday over India-China standoff in Doklam in Sikkim sector and the Kashmir situation in wake of killing of seven Amarnath pilgrims. The meeting, aimed at taking the opposition leaders into confidence on both issues will take place at Home Minister's residence. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 08:24
Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj to brief Opposition over India-China standoff, Amarnath attack today
File picture

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Home Minister Rajnath Singh will brief the Opposition on Friday over India-China standoff in Doklam in Sikkim sector and the Kashmir situation in wake of killing of seven Amarnath pilgrims. The meeting, aimed at taking the opposition leaders into confidence on both issues will take place at Home Minister's residence. 

The standoff between India and China in the Doklam Plateau, adjoining the tri-junction between India, China and Bhutan, is now a month old, with no end to it yet in sight. Sources said the government also wants to discuss in the meeting the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which has witnessed a spate of violence following the killing of militant commander Burhan Wani in July last year.

According to the reports, Rajanth Singh will also give the details about the barbaric attack on Amarnath yatris on Monday night. He is also expexcted to discuss the security condition in Jammu and Kashmir, where two soldiers were killed yesterday in firing from Pakistan.

Congress leader Anand Sharma confirmed that his party will party will attend the meet saying, "The meeting will only be on the developments on the India-China-Bhutan borders. Doklam is a matter of great concern. Hope the government apprises us what is its assessment and how it proposes to address the crisis."

On being asked if his party will discuss Kashmir situation in the meet, Sharma said,"I am not going to discuss this because the meeting is for a specific purpose. We have Parliament as a forum to raise matters. As the session begins, this will be raised in Parliament."

As per the reports Janata Dal United (JD-U) would also attend the meeting. 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

TAGS

Rajnath SinghSushma SwarajoppositionIndia-China standoffAmarnath attack

From Zee News

Gujarat

1 dead, 2 hurt in violent clashes between Bharwads and Rajp...

Indian astronomers discover &#039;Saraswati&#039;- an extremely large supercluster of galaxies
Space

Indian astronomers discover 'Saraswati'- an extre...

Kerala

80,000 Kerala nurses to go on indefinite strike from July 1...

Assam flood situation critical, toll rises to 49; over 17 lakh hit
Assam

Assam flood situation critical, toll rises to 49; over 17 l...

Submit all documents related to Ishrat case: Court to CBI
Gujarat

Submit all documents related to Ishrat case: Court to CBI

West Bengal

ED quizzes Trinamool MP in Narada sting case

India

Ajit Doval to visit China for BRICS National Security Agenc...

Allahabad HC reserves its order against Gayatri Prajapati&#039;s rape case, verdict on July 18
Uttar Pradesh

Allahabad HC reserves its order against Gayatri Prajapati...

Book on PM Narendra Modi &#039;Marching with a Billion&#039; released
Maharashtra

Book on PM Narendra Modi 'Marching with a Billion...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Picking up the pieces to rebuld and restore normalcy in Mosul

Sikkim stand-off: Unlike Beijing, New Delhi is showing strategic maturity

DNA Edit | Not rebels, terrorists...but western media plays a wily game

ICC Women's World Cup: It is time for Indian middle order to stand-up and be counted

The bullet-riddled message