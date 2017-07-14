Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj to brief Opposition over India-China standoff, Amarnath attack today

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Home Minister Rajnath Singh will brief the Opposition on Friday over India-China standoff in Doklam in Sikkim sector and the Kashmir situation in wake of killing of seven Amarnath pilgrims. The meeting, aimed at taking the opposition leaders into confidence on both issues will take place at Home Minister's residence.

The standoff between India and China in the Doklam Plateau, adjoining the tri-junction between India, China and Bhutan, is now a month old, with no end to it yet in sight. Sources said the government also wants to discuss in the meeting the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which has witnessed a spate of violence following the killing of militant commander Burhan Wani in July last year.

According to the reports, Rajanth Singh will also give the details about the barbaric attack on Amarnath yatris on Monday night. He is also expexcted to discuss the security condition in Jammu and Kashmir, where two soldiers were killed yesterday in firing from Pakistan.

Congress leader Anand Sharma confirmed that his party will party will attend the meet saying, "The meeting will only be on the developments on the India-China-Bhutan borders. Doklam is a matter of great concern. Hope the government apprises us what is its assessment and how it proposes to address the crisis."

On being asked if his party will discuss Kashmir situation in the meet, Sharma said,"I am not going to discuss this because the meeting is for a specific purpose. We have Parliament as a forum to raise matters. As the session begins, this will be raised in Parliament."

As per the reports Janata Dal United (JD-U) would also attend the meeting.

