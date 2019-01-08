Rajnath Singh tables Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha amid uproar, says it's not just for Assam

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday tabled the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha even as Opposition parties including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress staged a walkout. The Union Minister said that the bill is important to safeguard the interests of the people.

"Assam's burden is the entire nation's burden and all necessary steps will be taken to deal with illegal immigrants. It's not for Assam alone or for the betterment of migrants coming from a particular country. This Bill is also for migrants who have come from the Western borders and have settled down in Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi," the Home Minister said.

Rajnath also assured that the government is committed towards NRC and asserted that there will be no discrimination towards anyone. "All the necessary steps will be taken to deal with illegal migrants," he added.

He said they have an approval for a high-level committee which will hold discussions with all stakeholders before giving recommendations in six months.