close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Rajnath Singh to chair meeting on Indo-Myanmar Border issue

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will chair a meeting on the issues pertaining to the Indo-Myanmar Border here on Monday.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 09:58

Aizawl: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will chair a meeting on the issues pertaining to the Indo-Myanmar Border here on Monday.

The delegation is likely to discuss the status of border infrastructure along the Indo-Myanmar border and the implementation of Border Area Development Programme projects.

The Home Minister will also review the status report of streamlining the Free Movement Regime to ensure better facilitation of movement of people across the border.

The Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram are expected to attend the meeting along with the chief secretaries, DGPs, Director General of the Assam Rifles and other senior officials. 

TAGS

Rajnath SinghIndo-Myanmar borderIndiaMyanmarArunachal PradeshNagalandManipur

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Women staff of Gurgaon pub thrash drunk molester with slippers, video goes viral
Haryana

Women staff of Gurgaon pub thrash drunk molester with slipp...

Pakistan sentences man to death for blasphemy on Facebook
WorldAsia

Pakistan sentences man to death for blasphemy on Facebook

Chhota Shakeel&#039;s &#039;shooter&#039;, who wanted to kill Pakistani writer Tarek Fateh, to be produced before court today
Delhi

Chhota Shakeel's 'shooter', who wanted to ki...

Nawaz Sharif to appear before Panama Papers probe panel
WorldAsia

Nawaz Sharif to appear before Panama Papers probe panel

Money laundering row: Lalu Yadav&#039;s daughter Misa Bharti to appear before IT Department today
Bihar

Money laundering row: Lalu Yadav's daughter Misa Bhart...

Puerto Rico votes in favor of US statehood amid low turnout
AmericasWorld

Puerto Rico votes in favor of US statehood amid low turnout

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video