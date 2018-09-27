हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajni Kant Misra

Rajni Kant Misra appointed BSF chief, SS Deswal to head SSB

Rajni Kant Misra has been appointed BSF DG, while SS Deswal will head the SSB.

Rajni Kant Misra appointed BSF chief, SS Deswal to head SSB

NEW DELHI: Senior IPS officers Rajni Kant Misra and SS Deswal were on Thursday appointed Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) respectively, according to an official order.

Misra, a 1984-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is at present serving as the SSB chief.

He has been tasked to head the BSF for a period up to his superannuation on August 31, 2019, in place of KK Sharma, who retires this month end, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said. 

Deswal, a 1984-batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, will head the SSB in place of Misra.
 
He will hold the post for a period up to his superannuation on August 31, 2021, it said.

About two-lakh strong BSF guards India's frontier with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The SSB, which has about 90,000 personnel, guards India's borders with Nepal and Bangladesh. 

Tags:
Rajni Kant MisraBSF DGSS DeswalSSB.

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close