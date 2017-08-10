Rajya Sabha a creation of Constitution that portrays Indian diversity: Hamid Ansari in his farewell address

New Delhi: In his last address as the Vice President of India, Hamid Ansari on Thursday said the Rajya Sabha is a creation of Constitution that portrays Indian diversity.

While giving his farewell speech, Ansari, who relinquishes office after a decade, called for the need for restraint on hasty legislation.

"The Upper House upholds democracy's sacred creed that debate is not a stumbling block, but an indispensable preliminary to wise action," the outgoing Vice President asserted.

The Rajya Sabha today heaped lavish praises on Chairman Hamid Ansari, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior members lauding him for upholding constitutional norms.

Praising Vice President Ansari, Modi said the Chairman did his best to uphold the Constitution. The Vice President is the Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

The PM said that Ansari was leaving behind "great memories" and his "contributions have been important".

"You have been a career diplomat, what it means I got to know when I became the Prime Minister. Observing you I saw mannerisms of a career diplomat."