Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid ruckus

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday, minutes after it reassembled at 2 pm, without transacting any business amid a ruckus by government ally TDP and the AIADMK members over various issues.

Members from the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As soon as the House reassembled in the afternoon, some Telegu Desam Party and AIADMK members trooped near the Chair`s podium holding placards.

Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien repeatedly asked the agitating members to go back to their seats, but they did not relent.

Kurien then adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier, the proceedings of the Upper House were adjourned till 2 p.m. amid vociferous protests by the members of the TDP, AIADMK and some other opposition parties over various issues.

As soon as Zero Hour began, members from the TDP and the AIADMK trooped near the Chairman`s podium holding placards and shouting slogans.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu urged the agitating members to allow the House to function but the members were on their feet.

When the members did not relent, Naidu adjourned the House till 2 pm.

When the House had met for the day, the members mourned the death of renowned scientist Stephen Hawking and former member V.P.M. Swamy.

The House also paid tributes to the troopers who lost their lives in the Sukma Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday and the trekkers who were killed in a forest fire in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Members from the TDP and other opposition parties have been creating a ruckus over issues ranging from the PNB bank fraud by fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi to the constitution of the Cauvery Water Management Board and special status to Andhra Pradesh.

