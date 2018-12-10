हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Winter Session

Rajya Sabha Chairman calls all-party meet ahead of Parliament's Winter Session

The Winter Session of Parliament is due to begin from December 11.

Rajya Sabha Chairman calls all-party meet ahead of Parliament&#039;s Winter Session

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has called an all-party meeting on Monday, a day before the commencement of Parliament’s Winter Session.

Today's meeting has been called with an aim to build a consensus among all parties for a smooth conduct of the proceedings in the Upper House. 

''The Rajya Sabha Chairman has called a meeting of the floor leaders of all the parties in the Upper House at his residence on December 10,'' a source said, adding that ''this was aimed at developing a consensus for a smooth functioning of the House.''

On several occasions, Naidu has expressed concern over the deadlock between the ruling and the opposition sides that has halted the smooth functioning of the House. 

The Narendra Modi-led government will push for the passage of the “triple talaq” bill pending in the Rajya Sabha in the upcoming session. 

It had earlier promulgated an ordinance to make the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence.

