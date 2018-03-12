Rajya Sabha fails to conduct business, adjourned for the day

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Monday failed to conduct any business due to a continued standoff between the government and several other parties over a range of issues including special status for Andhra Pradesh, the PNB fraud and the sealing drive in Delhi.

The Upper House witnessed uproarious scenes on Monday forcing the Chair to adjourn it for the day.

Soon after the House resumed at 2 pm following its first adjournment of the day, the National Democratic Alliance constituent Telegu Desam Party (TDP) and some opposition parties, including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), created a ruckus pressing for their demands.

The AAP members were heard raising the issue of sealing of commercial establishments in Delhi.

Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien tried to run the House but failed as the agitating members did not relent.

"I have no option other than to adjourn the House," Kurien said and then adjourned the house for the day amid the chaos.

Earlier, when the House assembled for the day, it was adjourned within minutes by Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu following protests by members.

As the listed papers were laid on the table of the House, Naidu, taking up Zero Hour, asked YSR Congress leader Vijay Sai Reddy to raise his issue.

But within no time, the TDP members trooped near the Chairman's podium holding placards in support of their demand for special status to Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress and the AIADMK members were also on their feet. The Congress has been demanding discussion over bank fraud cases, including the Rs 12,600 crore Punjab National Bank scam, while the AIADMK has been pressing for the setting up of the Cauvery Water Management Board.

Naidu urged the agitated members to go back to their seats and allow the House to conduct the Zero Hour.

"This is too much. I am allowing every issue to be raised and find no reason to disturb the proceedings. It's very bad and sending wrong message outside," Naidu said as he adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

Earlier, Naidu expressed his anguish over the absence of some Ministers and laying down of papers by others without taking the Chair's consent.

"Statements have to be made by the concerned Ministers only. I hope Parliamentary Affairs Minister will take note of it," he said.

The first day of the second week of the second half of the Budget Session of Parliament was thus a total washout.

The first week of the resumed Budget session was a complete washout. On Friday, for the fifth consecutive day, members continued to protest on issues such as bank fraud, special status to Andhra Pradesh and setting up of Cauvery water management board.

The second part of the budget session of Parliament began on March 5 after a month-long recess and would conclude on April 6. The first part of the budget session was held from January 29 to February 9.

On March 8, on the occasion of International Women's Day, the Rajya Sabha functioned for a brief period when women members urged the government to pass the Women's Reservation Bill.

