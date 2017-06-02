close
CPM MP Ravibrata Banerjee gets marching orders from party bosses for having lavish lifestyle

Ritabrata Bannerjee has been suspended from the party for three months. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 17:33
Pic courtesy: ANI
Pic courtesy: ANI

Kolkata: Slammed with charges of consumerism, young Communist leader and an MP in Rajya Sabha, Ritabrata Bannerjee was on Friday suspended from the party for three months. 

According to reports, Ritabrata was accused of indulging in a lavish lifistyle which is against the ideologies of the part. Some of the allegations against him include using hi-tech and expensive gadgets. The 38-year-old MP is known to be fond of a good lifestyle whereas his party ideologically encourages an austere lifestyle.    

He had also uploaded a picture on social media this February, sporting a Mont Blanc pen and an Apple smart watch.
        
According to sources in CPM ranks, Bengal state secretary and polit buro member, Suryakanta Mishra announced the decision in the state committee meeting today. 

The photograph created a stir and a 24-year-old CPM worker sought to know how Banerjee paid for it. 

A three-member inquiry commission has been formed by the CPI-M to probe into the complaints against Banerjee.    

The commission has been asked to submit its report in two months and till the inquiry gets over, Banerjee would remain suspended, Mishra is said to have told the state committee. 

