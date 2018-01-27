Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra attends annual convocation of KIET college, stresses on practical training of students

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra was on Saturday invited as the chief guest to the annual convocation of the KIET Group of Institutions located in Ghaziabad.

Besides Dr Subhash Chandra, Atul Garg, MoS Food and Civil Supplies, Government of Uttar Pradesh and Professor Kailash Narayan, Vice-Chancellor APJ Abdul Kalam University were the others top guests who graced the occasion.

Dr Subha Chandra also took to Twitter to share pictures of his interaction with the KIET students.

A total of 1127 students from B.Tech and B.Pharma, 252 from M.Tech and some from the MBA and MCA disciplines were conferred degrees in Saturday's annual convocation ceremony of the prestigious KIET Group of Institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra congratulated all the awardees and stressed on the need to impart practical training to the students.

Dr Chandra also appreciated the exemplary work done by the KIET Group of Institution in the education sector and urged its Governing Council to ensure at least 3-6 months of practical training to its students enrolled in various disciplines.

''Despite coming out from reputed institutions, practical knowledge is important for students along with studies,'' Dr Chandra said.

While stating that there can be no progress without real talent, Dr Subhash Chandra also invited at least 20 KIET students for training at his group.

During his speech, Subhash Chandra outlined that human resource has always been a big problem in the country. ''Be it politics, bureaucracy or the common man, our burgeoning population has always been viewed as a big obstacle. Whereas, I think every individual has some hidden talent, which the society needs to identify.''

''Every individual needs to be trained with some specific skills so that the society could benefit in the long run,'' he said.

He also urged the students to take a pledge to educate at least two people in their lives and play an active role in the nation building.

He said that the main objective of his popular TV show (Subhash Chandra Show) is to inspire people to become job providers and not seekers.

Heaping praise on the incumbent Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Dr Chandra said that the present dispensation has been doing an outstanding work but every individual needs to make a significant contribution to take the nation forward.