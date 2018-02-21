Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra bestowed with Entrepreneur of the Decade award

Mumbai: The Bombay Management Association on Wednesday felicitated Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra with Entrepreneur of the Decade award.

Ás Dr Chandra was taking part in the UP Investors Summit, Punit Goenka, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, collected the award on his behalf.

A moment of pride for us! Accepting the ‘Entrepreneur of the Decade’ award bestowed upon our Chairman, Mentor & Guide, Shri @subhashchandra, by India’s first ever management association - BMA. pic.twitter.com/77iZuqfPne — Punit Goenka (@punitgoenka) February 21, 2018

In the six decades of this association, this award has been given only five times. The first five winners are Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Agrawal and Uday Kotak.

Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra is amongst the leading lights of the global media and entertainment industry.

With his pioneering vision, he revolutionised the television industry by launching the country's first satellite television channel - Zee TV in 1992 and later the first private news channel, Zee News.

ZEE as a brand today has achieved a global recognition, reaching over 1 billion viewers in 171 countries offering a rich bouquet of channels in India and internationally in general entertainment, lifestyle, movies, English and regional genres and alternative lifestyles.

For his contributions to the industry, Dr Chandra has been awarded the 2011 International Emmy Directorate Award at their 39th International Emmy Awards night in New York.

He became the first Indian ever to receive a Directorate Award recognising excellence in television programming outside the United States. For his immense contribution to the socio-economic wellbeing, the Canada India Foundation also bestowed Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra with the Global Indian Award.

He has made his mark as an influential philanthropist in India and has set up TALEEM (Transnational Alternate Learning for Emancipation and Empowerment through Multimedia) to provide access to quality education.

Dr Chandra also the chairman of Ekal Global - a movement to eradicate illiteracy from rural and tribal India.