Rajya Sabha polls: Congress MLA Anila Bhediya accused of disclosing vote

Raipur: As voting for 59 vacant seats in Rajya Sabha was underway on Friday, a Congress MLA was accused of disclosing her vote in violation of election norms.

According to reports, the voting agent of BJP candidate Saroj Pandey alleged that Congress MLA Anila Bhediya disclosed her vote cast in a secret ballot, in a gross violation of election norms.

Bhediya, however, refuted the allegation and, instead, accused the BJP polling agent of peeping in when she was casting her vote.

"I have used my vote as per rules. I have not disclosed my vote. The allegations are baseless," she said.

Sources, however, said that a final call on the validity of Bhediya's vote would be taken after the voting concludes.

BJP's Saroj Pandey is contesting against Lekhram Sahu of the Congress for the Chhattisgarh Rajya Sabha seat.

The voting for vacant Rajya Sabha seats began at 9 am and the counting will take place till 5 pm.

Voting for 26 out of 59 Rajya Sabha seats took place in six states - Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

