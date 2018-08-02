Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore announces Rs 10 lakh for former gold medallist's treatment

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce a relief fund of Rs 10 lakh for former Asian Games gold medallist Hakam Bhattal.

Wishing Bhattal a quick recovery, Rathore confirmed that officials from Sports Authority of India and Sports Ministry visited Bhattal in the hospital and are monitoring the situation.

He tweeted, "I have ordered an immediate release of 10 lakhs for the medical treatment of Havildar Hakam Bhattal. Officers of @IndiaSports @Media_SAI have visited him, and we are keeping track of the situation. I wish him a quick recovery. We are proud to stand by our heroes."

Rathore's response comes after Bhattal's wife had spoken about how the government does not value athletes. Speaking to ANI she had said, "We are poor people and the government should at least help those who get laurels for the nation."

Bhattal was admitted to a hospital in Sangrur on July 29 due to kidney and liver ailments. The family of Dhyan Chand award winner was finding the situation difficult as they have did not receive any help from the government.

The former athlete served as hawaldar in six Sikh regiments and later joined the Indian Army in 1972.

He went on to receive the Dhyan Chand award on August 28, 2008, by President Pratibha Patil.