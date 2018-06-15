हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pulwama

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore condemns killing of Army jawan in Pulwama

The slain jawan belonged to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was posted at the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian. 

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore condemns killing of Army jawan in Pulwama

New Delhi: Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore dubbed the reported killing of an Army jawan by militants as "frustration of coward terrorists", adding that "for each of our fallen soldier, a thousand more will rise".

The bullet-ridden body of Aurangzeb was recovered from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday, hours after he was abducted by militants on his way home for Eid celebrations. 

"Beginning of the end of terrorism in kashmir.?It shows the frustration of coward terrorists when they abduct, torture and murder an unarmed 'Rifleman Aurangzeb' while he was on leave to celebrate Eid with his family," Rathore said in a tweet. 

"For each of our fallen soldier, a thousand more will rise'," he said. 

The slain jawan belonged to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was posted at the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian. 
 

Tags:
PulwamaArmy jawan killingUnion MinisterRajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close