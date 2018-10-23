हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBI

Rakesh Asthana bribery case: Arrested CBI DSP Devender Kumar moves High Court

Kumar was arrested Monday evening for alleged falsification of records in the bribery allegations into a corruption case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

Rakesh Asthana bribery case: Arrested CBI DSP Devender Kumar moves High Court
Play

NEW DELHI: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Devender Kumar moved to Delhi High Court on Tuesday challenging his arrest in connection with Special Director Rakesh Asthana bribery case.

Kumar was produced before Delhi's Patiala House Court later in the day, where CBI demanded police custody saying, "incriminating documents and evidence were found after raiding his office and residence."

Kumar was arrested Monday evening for alleged falsification of records in the bribery allegations into a corruption case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi. 

The matter relates to the creation of a false statement of businessman Sathish Sana, a witness in the Moin Qureshi case. 

As per the records, the statement was recorded on September 26, 2018, in Delhi. However, it was found during the investigation that Sana was not present in Delhi and was in Hyderabad on that day. Sana actually joined investigation at Delhi on October 1. 

In an unprecedented scenario, the agency booked its second-in-command Asthana, who's in an open feud with CBI chief Director Alok Verma, in a case of alleged bribery. 

Asthana has been accused of favouring Sana in a case in lieu of bribe of Rs 5 crore received by middleman Manoj Prasad.

Late on Monday night,  Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped in amid the fracas between the top two officials

Late night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped in amid the fracas between the top two officials. 
The PMO summoned CBI Director Alok Verma and Asthana in an apparent bid to put a lid on the open war between the two officials, who had levelled bribery allegations against each other.

Tags:
CBIDSPDevender KumarDelhi High Courtspecial directorRakesh AsthanaCBI bribery case

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close