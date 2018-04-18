Rakesh Singh replaces Nandkumar Singh Chauhan as BJP chief in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The BJP leadership on Wednesday named Rakesh Singh as Madhya Pradesh state party chief. He will replace Nandkumar Singh Chauhan who had expressed a 'desire' to be relieved of his duties, according to CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

Singh, an MP from Jabalpur, is considered to be a veteran in MP politics and his supporters have often highlighted his social and public work.

Singh will now replace Chauhan who recently courted controversy for saying the Kathua rape 'could have been carried out by Pakistan's agents to divide to society.' He was widely condemned for the statement with reports even suggesting that several of his fellow party workers had begun questioning his leadership skills.

Chauhan, who had become the party chief in MP in August of 2014, reportedly expressed a desire to quit in the days since his controversial remark. According to news agency PTI, CM Shivraj Singh had said he had received Chauhan's request to be replaced but political opponents are sure that BJP found fire-fighting too uphill a task.