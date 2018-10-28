हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute: SC to hear pleas challenging HC verdict tomorrow

The matter would be taken up by a top court bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph.

New Delhi: Amid growing demands from the ruling BJP for a law paving way for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Supreme Court is set to hear on Monday a batch of pleas challenging the Allahabad High Court's verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. 

In 2010, the Allahabad High Court had divided the disputed land on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid area into three parts.

The matter would be taken up by a top court bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph.

The apex court had on September 27 declined to refer to a five-judge Constitution bench the issue of reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgment that a mosque was not integral to Islam which had arisen during the hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute.

In a majority verdict of 2:1, a three-judge bench headed by then chief justice Dipak Misra had said the civil suit has to be decided on the basis of evidence and the previous verdict has no relevance to this issue.

Justice Ashok Bhushan, who had penned the judgement for himself and the Chief Justice of India, had said that it has to find out the context in which the five-judge bench had delivered the 1994 verdict. 

However, Justice S Abdul Nazeer disagreed with the two judges and said whether a mosque is integral to Islam has to be decided considering religious belief which requires detailed consideration.

The court had on September 27 ruled that the civil suit on land dispute would be heard by a three-judge bench on October 29.

The issue whether a mosque is integral to Islam had cropped up when the three-judge bench was hearing the appeals filed against the Allahabad High Court's verdict.

The three-judge high court bench, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had ordered that the 2.77 acres of land be partitioned equally among three parties - the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. 

(With Agency Inputs)

