Ram Jethmalani announces retirement, terms NDA's governance a calamity

Noted jurist Ram Jethmalani announced his retirement from over seven-decade-long career as an advocate on Saturday.  Referring the present status of governance as the calamity, the 94-year-old former BJP leader said that he would continue his fight against corrupt politicians.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 12:11
File photo

New Delhi: Noted jurist Ram Jethmalani on Saturday announced his retirement from over seven-decade-long career as an advocate. Referring the present status of governance as the calamity, the 94-year-old former BJP leader said that the country is not in a good shape.  

"I am here just to tell you I am retiring from the profession but I am taking on a new role as long as I am alive. I wish to combat the corrupt politicians that have been brought into the position of power and I hope the condition of India will take good shape," news agency PTI quoted Jethmalani as saying. 

The veteran lawyer was speaking at a function organised by apex bar body, the Bar Council of India, to felicitate new Chief Justice of India Justice Dipak Misra. He alleged that the present NDA government has let down the nation like the previous UPA dispensation. 

The previous and the current governments, both have let down the nation very badly. "It is the duty of the members of the bar and all good citizens to rise to this great calamity," he said adding that they should do their best to see that those in positions of power are shown the exit door as soon as possible. 

(With inputs from agencies)

