Ram Madhav opens up on Citizenship Bill, 10% quota

NEW DELHI: BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday praised the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre saying this government is committed for the welfare of all and no one should worry about the Citizenship Amendment Bill and 10% quota for the poor among general category.

"The Centre under the leadership of PM Modi is committed to the welfare of all, and there is nothing to worry about the Citizenship Bill or 10 per cent quota for the poor among the general category," said the senior BJP leader.

Madhav took a dig at the Congress and other Opposition parties for criticising the Modi government for giving 10% quota to the economically backward among the general category in government jobs and government institutions.

Talking about the Citizenship Amendment Bill, Ram Madhav said the bill is not meant for any specific region or state and it is for whole country.

Madhav also hailed the Centre for giving ST status to six communities in Assam. This has been a long-standing demand of successive Assam govts right from 1980. Our government has taken this decision of extending the ST status to six communities like Thai Ahom, tea-tribes & others. They will be categorized as a separate tribal group," added Madhav.

The senior BJP leader said the decision of AGP to quit the BJP-led NDA over Citizenship Amendment Bill is unfortunate. "Unfortunate that AGP has decided to quit NDA, their apprehensions are just apprehensions, there is no truth in them. We are committed to protecting the identity of ppl of Assam. Appeal to AGP to reconsider decision," he noted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday patted his government's back for the passage of Upper Caste Reservation Bill and Citizenship Amendment Bill in his first rally after the two key Bills were passed.