Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar hits out at critics, says 'need to get out of negative mindset'

NEW DELHI: Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who is mediating in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute, on Thursday hit out at his critics, saying one should always find solution to problems through a dialogue process and urged people to get out of their negative mindset.

After visiting Ayodhya on Thursday, the spiritual guru said one must believe in solving the problems through dialogue rather than rooting for failure even before something begins.

Sri Sri took to twitter to express his views on the contentious Ram Temple issue.

"How strange,some people start rooting for failure even before something begins&relish doing so.We need to get out of this negative mindset," he tweeted.

"We must believe that problems can be solved through dialogue and mutual respect,rather than conceit and accusations," his another tweet said.

Sri Sri visited Ayodhya after 5 years and offered prayers at Ram Janambhoomi, Hanuman Gadhi and Devkali Temple. He also met "Muslim brothers".

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Wednesday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here and discussed the dragging Ayodhya dispute.

Adityanath also said that he was ready to provide all necessary support to stakeholders involved in negotiations. The two met at the UP CM's residence in Lucknow.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's meeting with Adityanath also came in the backdrop of BJP launching its civic poll campaign from Ayodhya with promises of redevelopment.

However, both the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Muslim Personal Law Board has rejected he Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's offer to mediate on the issue.

The BJP leadership also said on Wednesday that the Ayodhya dispute is a decision best left to the Supreme Court.

“Ram Temple matter is in the Supreme Court and I think we should let the legal process be complete. Other discussions can be held after that,” said Ram Madhav, BJP's National General Secretary.

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has also voiced concerns over the Art of Living founder trying to resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

"This is not for the first time that Sri Sri has taken this initiative. In 2001, he made attempts but failed. The reaction to his efforts was the same as today. Somebody is calling him an agent of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi while another is dubbing him a VHP agent. In fact, he is being insulted," VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain had said.

"A way out cannot be found through talks. We doubt his (Sri Sri`s) efforts will succeed," he added.

Clarifying his stance on the issue, the spiritual guru had on Monday said that he had no personal agenda and simply wanted to solve it peacefully keeping in mind every party.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the Ayodhya dispute case on December 5.