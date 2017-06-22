close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Ram Nath Kovind gets a new address - Mahesh Sharma's Akbar Rd residence

Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma's residence in Akbar Road will be the new temporary address of BJP's presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 14:46

New Delhi: Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma's residence in Akbar Road will be the new temporary address of BJP's presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind.

Kovind will be staying at the expansive 10 Akbar Road bungalow in the heart of Lutyens Delhi for about a month till the presidential election on July 17, top sources said.

The 71-year-old, who looks certain to be the next president, had earlier been allocated 144 North Avenue as Bihar governor. After his resignation as governor, top authorities in the Centre decided he should move to a bigger bungalow for security reasons, the sources added.

Interestingly, this is not Sharma's first tryst with presidents, former, would be and present.

The Union culture and tourism minister had earlier been allocated 10 Rajaji Marg, the residence of former president A P J Abdul Kalam, but was asked to leave it for President Pranab Mukherjee who will be moving to the bungalow after his retirement.

Kovind was picked as the ruling National Democratic Alliance's candidate for president earlier this week. He has already got backing from several non-NDA parties, including the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and both factions of the AIADMK.

TAGS

Ram Nath KovindMahesh SharmaBJPPresidential Election 2017

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

WorldAsia

Iran begins sending gas to Iraq under major deal

Europe

No royal wants to be king or queen, Britain's Prince H...

World

Heavy fighting in northeastern Congo, several wounded: Resi...

Assam

Guwahati's Kamakhya temple closes for 4 days as Ambuba...

Chhattisgarh

Police jawan killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapu...

Tamil Nadu

Sri Lanka navy arrests four Indian fishermen

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video