Ram Nath Kovind is NDA's presidential nominee – What PM Narendra Modi has to say

The BJP on Monday named Dalit leader and Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as the NDA's candidate for the post of president.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 - 15:33
Ram Nath Kovind is NDA&#039;s presidential nominee – What PM Narendra Modi has to say

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday named Dalit leader and Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as the NDA's candidate for the post of president.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Bihar Governor saying, “I am sure Shri Ram Nath Kovind will make an exceptional President & continue to be a strong voice for the poor, downtrodden & marginalised.”

“With his illustrious background in the legal arena, Shri Kovind's knowledge and understanding of the Constitution will benefit the nation,” the PM tweeted.

“Shri Ram Nath Kovind, a farmer's son, comes from a humble background. He devoted his life to public service & worked for poor & marginalised,” his another read.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) confirmed support to NDA's presidential candidate after speaking to PM Modi.

Kovind is likely to file his papers on June 23, BJP president Amit Shah said after a nearly two-hour meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Board.

He said political parties had been informed of the NDA's choice.

Ram Nath Kovind

