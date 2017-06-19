Ram Nath Kovind, NDA's presidential nominee, meets PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah; seeks support of all parties

close
Ram Nath Kovind, the NDA's presidential candidate, on Monday expressed the hope that all political parties will back his nomination in the July 17 election.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 - 20:57
New Delhi: Ram Nath Kovind, the NDA's presidential candidate, on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah hours after his name was declared as NDA's presidential nominee.

News agency ANI posted the pictures of Bihar Governor and NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind meeting PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, which was a courtesy call.

Ahead of his meeting with the PM Modi, Kovind expressed the hope that all political parties will back his nomination in the July 17 election.

"I appeal to all members of the electoral college who are MPs and MLAs from all political parties for their support. I will appeal to them, I will meet them and take their blessings," Kovind told the media on his arrival from Patna.

Asked whether Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his support when he called on him, the Bihar Governor said the Janata Dal-United leader had made a courtesy call.

"As I am the Governor of Bihar, Nitishji made a courtesy call when he came to know about my nomination," he said.

Asked if the opposition will field a candidate against him, Kovind said, "I think I will have the support and blessings of every citizen of India."

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP family for reposing trust and entrusting such a big responsibility on "an ordinary citizen".

On his arrival in Delhi airport, Kovind was greeted by a host of union ministers and BJP leaders including Thawar Chand Gehlot, JP Nadda, Bhupendra Yadav, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Manoj Tiwary.

Earlier, in Patna, Kovind said about his nomination, "It is a duty. Let us take it as a duty."

He said he had a lot of good wishes for Bihar, which he added had "rich culture, rich traditions and lot of heritage".

With IANS Inputs

Ram Nath KovindNDA's presidential candidatepresidential electionBJPCongressJanata Dal UnitedShiv Sena

