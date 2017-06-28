Ram Nath Kovind seeks support from PDP legislators

Srinagar: National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday sought support from legislators of the ruling PDP in Jammu and Kashmir.

Accompanied by central minister M. Venkaiah Naidu and BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav, Kovind drove to the high security residence of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti after his arrival here. Mehbooba Mufti and senior PDP ministers and legislators received him.

Kovind had an hour-long meeting at the Chief Minister`s residence during which he was assured support of all the elected legislators of the Peoples Democratic Party.