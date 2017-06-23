Ram Nath Kovind to file nomination today; PM Narendra Modi, NDA CMs to be present

New Delhi: In a show of strength and unity, NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind will file his nomination papers on Friday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states.

Kovind will file his nomination at Parliament House at 11.45 am. Some heads of other political parties which are supporting his candidature are also expected to be present.

BJP sources said four sets of nomination papers have been prepared and each will be signed by Modi, Shah, Telugu Desam Party chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Besides the NDA's constituents, which comprise over 48.6 percent of votes in the electoral college that will elect the next president, regional parties such as the AIADMK, BJD, TRS and JD(U) have announced their support to the Dalit leader, making his win an almost foregone conclusion.

Kovind is all set to sail through the July 17 presidential election as he is guaranteed to get more than 61 percent of the vote.

Opposition announces Meira Kumar as presidential nominee

Former Lok Sabha speaker and senior Congress leader Meira Kumar, a Dalit, was on Thursday announced Opposition's candidate to take on NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind for Presidential election.

The counting of votes will take place on July 20. The term of President Pranab Mukherjee ends on July 24.

The decision was taken after 17 Opposition parties met in the national capital on Thursday to pick their candidate.