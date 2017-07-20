Ram Nath Kovind vs Meira Kumar: Here is how states voted in Presidential Election 2017

New Delhi: National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Ram Nath Kovind was on Thursday leading over opposition-backed Meira Kumar in the presidential contest.

While 522 MPs voted in favour of the NDA nominee, 222 MPs voted for the opposition pick. Votes of 21 MPs were rejected on technical grounds.

Kumar, the 'Bihar ki Beti', gave a tough fight to Kovind, but eventually lost the battle. In Bihar, it was a close fight with Kovind getting 22,490 and Meira Kumar 18,867.

In Andhra Pradesh, it was a loss of face for Kumar as she secured no vote against Kovind's 27,189 value of votes.

In Arunachal Pradesh, Kovind secured 448 and Meira Kumar 24.

Kovind, who is all set to sail through, secured 10,556 from Assam against Meira Kumar's 4,060.

The Kerala MLAs voted in favor of Meira Kumar

In a major embarrassment for Congress, 11 out of 17 MLAs voted for Kumar.

Majority of Himachal Pradesh MLAs voted for Meira Kumar. Kovind got 30 (value 1,530) and Meira Kumar 37 (value 1,887).

In Jammu and Kashmir, Kovind got 56 (value 4,032) while Meira Kumar got 30 votes (2,160) out of a total of 86 (6,192) votes polled.

In Gujarat, Kovind secured 19,404 value of votes and Kumar 7,203.

In Jharkhand, Kovind bagged 8,976 and Kumar 4,576.

Meira Kumar secured 1792 votes from Haryana against Kovind's 8,176 value of votes.