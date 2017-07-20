close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Ram Nath Kovind vs Meira Kumar: India's next President to be named on Thursday; counting to begin at 11 am

Close to 99 percent voting was recorded for electing India's next president.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 00:16
Ram Nath Kovind vs Meira Kumar: India&#039;s next President to be named on Thursday; counting to begin at 11 am

New Delhi: The counting for the Presidential Election held on July 17 would take place on Thursday and the fate of two contenders -- the ruling NDA's candidate Ram Nath Kovind and the combined Opposition nominee Meira Kumar – would be known by 5.00 pm.

As per Lok Sabha secretary general Anoop Mishra, who is also the returning officer of the election, the counting will commence at 11 am.

First, the ballot box of Parliament House would be opened, and then, the ballot boxes received from states would be counted on an alphabetical basis.

Officials said all preparations have been made for the vote count and that all ballot boxes have already reached Parliament House by Tuesday evening amid tight security.

The votes will be counted on four separate tables. There will be eight rounds of counting, and announcements made after every round.

Officials said the seals of ballot boxes will be opened on Thursday in the presence of representatives of the two candidates -- former Bihar governor Kovind and former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar -- and the observers of the Election Commission.

An Election Commission official who has witnessed previous two presidential polls said that usually results are declared at around 5 pm.

Close to 99 percent voting was recorded for electing India's next president.

Polling to choose the successor to President Pranab Mukherjee, who demits office on July 24, was held simultaneously at 32 polling stations -- one in Parliament House and one each in 29 state assemblies and two union territories with assemblies.

A total of 4,896 voters -- 4,120 MLAs and 776 elected MPs -- were eligible to cast their ballot. MLCs of states with the legislative council are not part of the electoral college.

In the electoral arithmetic, Kovind has a distinct advantage over his rival as parties like the Janata Dal-United and the Biju Janata Dal, otherwise not allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party, had decided to vote for him.

The Janata Dal-United has about 1.91 percent of electoral college votes, while the BJD of Odisha has 2.99 percent.

In addition, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Telangana (two percent), different factions of AIADMK (5.39 percent), and the YSR Congress (1.53 percent) also had announced their backing for Kovind.

Presidential poll: Close to 99 percent voting recorded, the highest ever
MUST READ
Presidential poll: Close to 99 percent voting recorded, the highest ever

While the value of an MLA's vote depends on the population of the state he or she belongs to, the value of an MP's vote remains the same at 708.

The total value of votes of the presidential electoral college is 10,98,903, and the NDA candidate is slated to get over 63 percent votes.

In the 2012 Presidential Election, Pranab Mukherjee had defeated PA Sangma and got over 69 percent votes.

(With Agency inputs)

TAGS

Ram Nath KovindMeira KumarPresidential Election 2017India's next presidentParliament HousePranab MukherjeeNational Democratic Alliance

From Zee News

World

PM Benjamin Netanyahu denounces EU's repeated criticis...

US top court rejects Donald Trump&#039;s bid to include grandparents in travel ban
AmericasWorld

US top court rejects Donald Trump's bid to include gra...

Donald Trump presses fraud concerns as vote panel meets amid criticism
World

Donald Trump presses fraud concerns as vote panel meets ami...

Astrosat, Chandra and Hubble jointly detect massive cosmic explosion
Space

Astrosat, Chandra and Hubble jointly detect massive cosmic...

Doklam stand-off: This is how India is countering China at the border
India

Doklam stand-off: This is how India is countering China at...

All appointments made during Samajwadi Party rule in Uttar Pradesh will be probed by CBI: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh

All appointments made during Samajwadi Party rule in Uttar...

India

US listing of Pakistan 'vindication' of India...

West Bengal

West Bengal: Muslim neighbours help Hindu family carry body...

Life on Earth began on land, not sea: Scientists
Science

Life on Earth began on land, not sea: Scientists

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

India’s population boom is busting social welfare schemes

No broadcasting blues, please

Mayawati ko gussa kyon aata hai?

The Promise of India: 2 to 20

Law and order suffers as trivial duties detract the police