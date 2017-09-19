Ram Rahim is earning Rs 20 per day in jail, here’s how

Speculations have been rife on how Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Insan is spending his time in jail after being convicted of rape. If reports are to be believed, the self-proclaimed godman is growing vegetables in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail.

According to a report in India Today, the Dera chief would be earning Rs 20 by growing vegetables for around eight hours each day.

The report also said that the vegetable grown by Ram Rahim would be cooked in the mess of the jail for staff and inmates.

The Dera chief, who now has no choice but to adhere to the duties assigned to him in the jail, once lived the life of a king inside the sect’s 700-acre Sirsa premises. The ‘godman’ had even recreated the seven wonders of the world at the Dera headquarters.

Luxurious castles and resorts mimicking the grandiose of Mughal courts are spread across the Dera campus. Models of Paris' Eiffel Tower, Taj Mahal and Disneyland spoke volumes of the riches of Dera.

A massive ship also stands tall inside the premises.

On Dera's main gate, a big wall boasting numerous Guinness World Records welcomes visitors.

The world records, awarded for various philanthropic causes and social work such as tree plantation, cleanliness drive and blood donation, lured unsuspecting families into the Singh's trap.

Then there is the Film City – an incomplete project – where Singh shot his films. The gates of the film city had live electric wires, so that anyone trying to enter without permission would be electrocuted.

A CBI special court on August 25 held the self-styled godman, also the lead actor of MSG film franchise, guilty of raping two 'sadhvis' or female followers 15 years ago inside the Dera premises. He was later sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Immediately after the conviction, deadly riots took place in Panchkula and surrounding areas, that at least 38 and injuring over 250 people.

The mob, consisting of Dera followers, set scores of vehicles, including police and fire brigades, on fire.