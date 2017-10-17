Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's wife visits him in jail, brings sweets for Diwali

New Delhi: Gurmeet Ram Rahim's wife Harjeet Kaur visited him on Monday in the Rohtak jail where he is currently serving a 20-year sentence for raping two of his female followers. Harjeet was accompanied by son Jasmeet Singh Insan, daughter Charanpreet and son-in-law Ruah-a-Meet (husband of another daughter Amarpreet).

This is the first time that Harjeet visited Ram Rahim since he was put behind bars late August. Reports say she brought sweets for Diwali for the self-styled godman who was convicted by a CBI court for raping two sadhvis in 2002.

Adjusting to prison life has reportedly been tough for the Dera Sacha Sauda chief who is engaged in growing vegetables for which he makes Rs 20 daily. While prison authorities have said there are no special or VIP arrangements for him, a jail inmate last month said that Ram Rahim's life is under threat. "Ram Rahim Singh would be killed by inmates if left alone without security, such anger is against him," said Somu Pandit - a convict in the same prison who added that fellow inmates are extremely angry with the 50-year-old.

Known for his lavish lifestyle, Ram Rahim has been given two books and two pairs of slippers at the Sunaria jail where he gave a list of 10 people who can meet him while he serves his term. The list included adopted daughter Honeypreet Singh who herself is in judicial custody.