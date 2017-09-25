Ram Rahim took 'viagra'? Yes, says controversy queen Rakhi Sawant

New Delhi: Jailed Dera Saccha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh reportedly took 'viagra', claims controversy queen and Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant.

Sawant, who's been in headlines for her upcoming biopic on self-styled godman Singh, allegedly saw viagra lying in his room.

“I was once invited to the Marriott to meet Ram Rahim by his secretary C P Arora and guess what I saw in Baba’s room? Viagra! What was Viagra doing in a godman’s room? Mera toh dimaag hil gaya (my mind was boggled). I decided that I will expose him one day, so here I am,” the controversial actor told The Quint.

Jail doctors, who examined Singh in Rohtak prison, called him a sex-addict, displaying symptoms of withdrawal. He also forced aides to turn homosexuals, revealed Gurdas Singh Toor, a former Dera follower.

Sawant also claimed that she was stunned to see the godman surrounded by girls in skimpy outfits.

Speaking on Honeypreet, the adopted daughter of Singh who's currently absconding, Sawant said, “I have known Gurmeet Ram Rahim and his adopted daughter Honeypreet since last three-and-a-half years and met them on several occasions during this period. I once went inside the 'Gufa' (cave) built in the Dera premises. Gurmeet had invited me on his birthday."

"I realised that Honeypreet was uncomfortable seeing my close proximity with Gurmeet and even feared that I may become her 'Sautan' (lover's wife) by marrying him. I was ignorant about Gurmeet's exploitation of his female disciples or that he made his male follower impotent," she said.

Singh was sentenced to 20-years in prison after being convicted of raping two sadhvis or female followers in a 15-year-old case on August 28.