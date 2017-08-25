Ram Rahim conviction: President Ram Nath Kovind expresses condolence over violence, damage

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday expressed his condolence over the violence and damage to public property after the Punjab and Haryana High Court convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2002 rape case.

''Violence and damage to public property after court verdict is highly condemnable; appeal to all citizens to maintain peace,'' President Kovind tweeted.

At least 28 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in spiralling violence in Haryana's Panchkula city after the CBI court convicted Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2002 rape case.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Khattar has briefed Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the prevailing situation, which is being monitored closely. Khattar said strict action will be taken against those trying to disrupt peace.