Ram Rahim verdict: Violent mob goes on rampage, attacks mediapersons

Several media vans were attacked in Panchkula. A channel journalist was also injured after his crew was attacked by Dera followers.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 18:23
Ram Rahim verdict: Violent mob goes on rampage, attacks mediapersons
Vehicles set on fire by agitating Dera Sacha Sauda followers in Panchkula (ANI)

Panchkula/Sirsa: Minutes after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's was convicted of raping two women, followers of the sect went on a rampage burning more than 20 vehicles. Five people were dead, reported PTI quoting the duty doctor at civil hospital. Several media vans were attacked in Panchkula. A channel journalist was also injured after his crew was attacked by Dera followers.

 

 

Curfew has been imposed in Punjab's Muktsar, Bathinda, Mansa. Delhi has been placed on high-alert.

The police used tear gas, water cannons to try to disperse mobs of Ram Rahim supporters. Police barricades were put up at a distance of 3 kms from the Dera headquarters.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the tricity of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. Nearly 600 soldiers and 3 army columns have been deployed in Panchkula.

Hundreds of Haryana police and paramilitary personnel, drawn from the CRPF and the BSF, were kept on a maximum alert in anticipation of protests by the Dera chief's followers.

"We have deployed an adequate number of security personnel to tackle any eventuality. The situation has been under control so far," said A S Dhillon, Inspector General of Police, Hisar range told PTI.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked people people to maintain law and order in the state. 

Panchkula violenceBaba Gurmeet Ram RahimGurmeet Ram Rahim caseMedia attacked

