Ram Rahim's son Jasmeet Insan nominated as next Dera chief — Know other top contenders

Chandigarh: After a CBI special court awarded a 20-year rigorous imprisonment to Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a 2002 rape case, the bid to decided on the new successor of Dera Sacha Sauda began on Monday.

According to ANI, Ram Rahim's mother Nasib Kaur today nominated her grandson Jasmeet Insam as the next chief of the Dera sect.

In 2007, after being charged with rape and sexual exploitation of two sadhvis, Ram Rahim had anointed his son Jasmeet to be his successor.

With this development, Jasmeet became the first anointed successor in a bloodline at the Dera Sacha Sauda, which was founded by Shah Mastana Balochistani in 1948 as social welfare and spiritual organization.

Shah Mastana named Shah Satnam Singh as his successor who took over the reins of the Dera Sacha Sauda in 1960. 30 years later, in 1990, Ram Rahim was named the successor of Satnam Singh.

However, after taking over as the chief of Dera, Gurmeet Ram Rahim treated it as his family property and subsequently, named his son Jasmeet as the successor.

However, Ram Rahim's third Honeypreet Insan also appears to be a powerful contender to hold the position.

Honeypreet, however, is not the biological child of Ram Rahim and was adopted was him in 2009. Her original name was Priyanka Taneja and she belonged to Fatehabad district.

She was married to Vishvas Gupta in 1991 in the presence of Ram Rahim. Vishvas Gupta is the grandson of two-time Gharaunda MLA Rulia Ram Gupta and was employed as an engineer with Haryana government earlier.

However, the duo separated in 2011.

Honeypreet appears to be the closest confidante of Ram Rahim. She is already handling Dera affairs which put her in the lead to be the next chief after Ram Rahim.

According to a report, Honeypreet has described herself as the successor of Gurmeet Ram Rahim.