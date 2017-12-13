'Ram Setu exists', US promo reignites debate on the mythological bridge

NEW DELHI: Does the 'Ram Setu' exist or not? The debate is back in the open about the mythological bridge between India and Sri Lanka after a show on the Science Channel in the US claimed that there might be a possibility that the structure exists.

A promo of the show by the channel claims that the bridge may have been built by humans and may not be a natural formation.

"Are the ancient Hindu myths of a land bridge connecting India and Sri Lanka true? Scientific analysis suggests they are," the channel tweeted.

Are the ancient Hindu myths of a land bridge connecting India and Sri Lanka true? Scientific analysis suggests they are. #WhatonEarth pic.twitter.com/EKcoGzlEET — Science Channel (@ScienceChannel) December 11, 2017

The show called Ancient Land Bridge will be aired at 7.30 am on Wednesday on the Discovery Communications-owned Science Channel in the US.

Citing images from a Nasa satellite, the show quotes American archaeologists who say the 50-km stretch, also called the Adam's bridge, is man-made.

"The rocks on top of the sand actually pre-date the sand. So there is more to the story," an archaeologist in the promo says. This hints that while the sand formation was natural, the rocks, which are said to be 7,000 years old, have been placed there.

The promo has reignited the discussion in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) circles with several leaders including Union Minister Smriti Irani, party leader Tarun Vijay, Pratap Simha retweeting the video.