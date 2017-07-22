close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Ram temple should be constructed in legal manner: Amit Shah

The BJP believes in the concept and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his desire with all political parties for discussion.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 19:07
Ram temple should be constructed in legal manner: Amit Shah
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Jaipur: BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday said his party wants the Ram temple in Ayodhya to be constructed in a legal manner after mutual dialogue.

"The party's stand is clear and mentioned in the last four Lok Sabha election manifestos. The temple should be constructed in a legal manner and there should be mutual dialogue," he said at a press conference here.

On suggestions that the creamy layer among SCs/STs should be excluded from reservation benefits, the BJP supremo said a decision can only be taken after discussion with all parties in Parliament.

Shah, who is a on a three-day visit to the state, said that all political parties should discuss the issue of holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously and take it up with the Election Commission.

"We definitely want that Lok Sabha and state assembly elections should be held together.

"The BJP believes in the concept and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his desire with all political parties for discussion," he said.

Addressing the press conference, Shah referred to major steps by the BJP-led government in Centre, including demonetisation, GST implementation and shutting down shell companies.
He said the BJP was never against GST implementation by UPA-led government but it was against the way it was being implemented.

"The states were demanding that losses incurred by them should be fully compensated by the Centre. We accepted their demands while implementing the GST and now the states are with us,? Shah said in reply on a question.

"There were apprehensions raised by the Opposition, but people of the country have accepted it," he said.

Asked whether the government intends to bring any legislation on cow protection, Shah said that such laws already exist in BJP-ruled states.

TAGS

Ram TempleAmit ShahBJPAyodhyaLok Sabha election manifestoNarendra ModiGST

From Zee News

Haryana to tag stray cattle, impose fines
Haryana

Haryana to tag stray cattle, impose fines

WorldAsia

Israeli forces raid home of Palestinian attacker, arrest br...

Donald Trump talks pardons, lashes special counsel about Russia probe
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump talks pardons, lashes special counsel about Ru...

DelhiIndia

Parliamentary panel's historic recommendations for Tra...

Nawaz Sharif&#039;s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to replace him in case of conviction?
WorldAsia

Panama Papers case: Nawaz Sharif's Defence Minister Kh...

PuneEducation

Students not completing courses, overstaying caused nearly...

Nitish Kumar meets Rahul Gandhi amid tension in Bihar grand alliance
BiharDelhi

Nitish Kumar meets Rahul Gandhi amid tension in Bihar grand...

Four German women who joined Islamic State detained in Iraq: Report
EuropeWorld

Four German women who joined Islamic State detained in Iraq...

Education a national agenda; no compromise on quality: HRD minister Prakash Javadekar
West BengalEducation

Education a national agenda; no compromise on quality: HRD...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Crafting a new world order: The shift from the West to Asia will have India as its focus

Trauma or drama: Can anyone explain why Behenji is riled up?

President-elect Kovind: Big mandate, bigger pressure

DNA Edit: Opposition in a crisis

Ram Nath Kovind elected as new President: How it can help PM Modi en route 2019