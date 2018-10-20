Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya, not Hyderabad, Pakistan or Iran: Sanjay Raut slams Asaduddin Owaisi

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday reiterated his stand on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and slammed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his remark on the issue.

In a sharp retort to Owaisi, Raut advised him to stay within the limits of Hyderabad. Raut pointed out that the Ram Temple will be built in Ayodhya and not in Hyderabad, Pakistan or Iran. In a verbal bashing at Owaisi, Rawat accused that people like him mislead the Muslim community people with their politics which will cause a huge damage in the future.

Raut urged that a law should be made for the immediate construction of the Ram temple.

The senior Shiv Sena leader stressed that a law should be made immediately otherwise it'll be never be made. He expressed uncertainty about the outcome of the 2019 elections and said that the temple should be constructed when there is majority. Raut said that court cannot solve the issue as it's a matter of faith. He further added that it's a matter of political will power and Prime Minister Narendra Modi can do it.

"If a law in not made today, it will never be made later. Today, we have majority, we don't know what will be the situation after 2019 elections. Court cannot solve the Ram Temple issue, it's a matter of faith. It is a matter of political will power &Modi ji can do it. Asaduddin Owaisi should stay limited to Hyderabad. Ram Temple will be built in Ayodhya not in Hyderabad,Pakistan or Iran. People like him are trying to mislead the Muslim community people with their politics,this will cause huge damage in the future," said Raut.

Earlier on Thursday, Owaisi alleged that the RSS and the BJP believe in "totalitarianism" and not in the rule of law. His comments came in reaction to the demand made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for a law to enable the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Bhagwat said Ram temple was necessary for "self-esteem" and to usher an "atmosphere of goodwill and oneness" in the country.

"Do it. Who is stopping RSS and their government (from making a law for construction of Ram temple)? It is a clear example when a nation is converted into totalitarianism. RSS and BJP believe in totalitarianism. They don't believe in pluralism or rule of law," Owaisi told reporters in Hyderabad.

Owaisi, Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, said the Supreme Court clearly stated that there cannot be an exclusive law for any particular religion and it was violation of the Constitution.

On October 14, Raut had asked the Narendra Modi-led government to "demonstrate courage" and start the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. If the Muslims agreed to allow construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, it will end the vote-bank politics, Raut had said in an article in the party mouthpiece "Saamana".

The Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute is pending before the Supreme Court. The Ayodhya case is currently before the Supreme Court and the next hearing is scheduled for October 29.

Raut, the executive editor of "Saamana", said the fear that there would be riots if the construction of Ram temple began in Ayodhya was baseless. "The Narendra Modi government should demonstrate some courage and commence Ram Temple construction by issuing an ordinance," he said.

Raut argued that there have been instances of razing of mosques even in Islamic countries such as Iran and Pakistan. "This truth should be accepted by the Muslims who wish the Babri mosque to remain as it is. The day this takes place, it will be a big blow to the vote-bank politics," he said. He also quoted BJP leader Subramanian Swamy to allege that the saffron party may play the Ayodhya card to win the Lok Sabha elections.

"Swamy had said the country is going through difficult times. The Modi government has failed, but they will win the elections by playing the Hindu card," Raut said. "Swamy is hinting that either there will be a low-intensity war with Pakistan or some issues (would be raised) that would lead to communal tension. Construction of Ram temple is a key and sensitive issue," Raut said.

If Indian Muslims decide to end the Babri dispute before 2019, it will be "a new dawn for India", the Sena leader said.

Some Muslim leaders have supported the construction of temple at the site, Raut said, adding that the issue should be resolved outside the court. The BJP is citing the litigation over the issue as a roadblock for the Ram temple construction, he said. "This religion-centric issue has caused enough bloodshed and nobody wants its recurrence. Despite a strong mandate in the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, BJP-led governments are not uttering a word about it (building the temple)," Raut said.