Ram Vilas Paswan, son to meet Arun Jaitley over 2019 LS elections seat sharing

NEW DELHI: With just four to five months to go for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag Paswan are expected to meet Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday afternoon to discuss the seat-sharing details.

The meeting comes amid reports of Chirag Paswan hinting all is not well in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) camp. Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), a former constituent of BJP-led NDA, formally joined the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance in Bihar on Thursday.

The father-son duo also met BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday.

Addressing the media, Chirag had said that the BJP has now digressed to `non-issues` such as the Ram temple and demanded to return to the `real issue` of development. He, however, clarified, that there is no resentment between the BJP and the LJP.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav hinted at wooing Paswan-led LJP to the UPA. While he refrained from speaking out openly about any bid to woo Paswan to the grand alliance, sources said leaders of the Congress and the RJD were mulling a meeting with the LJP supremo.