Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag hints at marriage, says the bride will be chosen by papa-mummy

Former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi's son Tej Pratap Yadav's marriage with former Bihar minister Chandrika Prasad Rai's daughter Aishwarya Rai dominated the news in early May. Now, another political scion from Bihar, Lok Sabha MP and Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan, has hinted that he is ready for marriage.

Chirag, the son of senior Bihar politician and Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, has said that he will get married to a girl chosen by his parents. Chirag said on Monday that his marriage is the responsibility of his papa Ram Vilas Paswan and mummy Reena Paswan.

He, however, added that as an elected representative of Jamui Lok Sabha constituency, he has a greater responsibility towards the electorate and marriage can wait.

During the wedding ceremony of Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai, Lalu's younger son Tejashwi Yadav was asked about his marriage plans to which he had hinted at Chirag Paswan and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar and replied that two of his elder brothers are still unmarried, and he will take the vow only after they do so.

Chirag on Monday also said that he will get married before Tejashwi. He added that if Tejashwi had expressed the desire that Chirag should enter into a wedlock before him, then he would surely fulfill it.

While Tejashwi is also a full-time politician, Nishant like his father is an engineer but has shown no interest in politics. According to the details of assets submitted by Nitish Kumar in January 2018, his son Nishant is richer than him.

Nishant's pwns movable assets worth Rs 1.18 crore, while he has immovable assets worth Rs 1.25 crore. His assets include ancestral land, both agricultural and non-agricultural, besides residential buildings at Kalyanbigha in Nalanda district and Hakikatpur in Patna district’s Bakhtiyarpur.

Besides, Nishant has inherited a plot at Kankarbagh in Patna, a post office account, balance of bank accounts, ornaments and receipts from the government on account of salary, GPF, gratuity etc. from his late mother’s side. Nitish Kumar’s wife Manju Sinha, a teacher at a government school, died in 2007.