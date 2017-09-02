close
Essel Group 90 years
Ramdev begins yoga camp with ITBP officers

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev began his training of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel the 39 Battalion Campus in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday morning. The ITBP has been given the responsibility of guarding India's borders with China, Nepal and Bhutan.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 11:47
Ramdev begins yoga camp with ITBP officers
File photo

Noida: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev began his training of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel the 39 Battalion Campus in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday morning. The ITBP has been given the responsibility of guarding India's borders with China, Nepal and Bhutan.

The Training of Trainers (TOT) yoga camp will last for a week.

Baba Ramdev held his first yoga session with over 500 ITBP officers and personnel.

Elaborating on the objectives of the camp, Baba Ramdev told ANI that the ITBP has tough mental and physical job of guarding India's frontiers, and it was his view that yoga is one of the best ways to keep them healthy and fit.

He said, "Some 9000 soldiers keep us protected at a height of 19000 feet above sea level. They protect us day and night. It is important to keep them healthy."

He stressed on the importance of yoga to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

"Yoga means being attached to our health and consciousness. Yoga can be the way to harmony," he said.

The ITBP was raised on October 24, 1962 and is a specialized mountain force which has professionally trained mountaineers and skiers.

Baba Ramdev Indo-Tibetan Border Police Noida

