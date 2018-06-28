हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ramdev, Sadhguru bat for Vedanta's Sterlite plant; Tamil Nadu government says don't care about their views

Thirteen people died after the police fired on protesters demading closure of Vedanta group's Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin

Yoga Guru Ramdev and spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev, also knowns as Sadhguru, have openly come out in support of industrial group Vedanta over the controversial Sterlite copper plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi or Tuticorin.

Calling it an 'economic suicide', the duo batted for the factory stating that it will create several jobs.

“Met Anil Agarwal Ved ji during my London visit. I salute his contribution in the national building process by creating lacs of jobs and economic prosperity. International conspirators created ruckus at one of Vedanta’s plant in South of India through innocent local people. Industries are the temples of development for the nation. They should not be closed,” tweeted Ramdev on Monday.

 

Later, coming out in support of Ramdev, Sadhguru tweeted, “Am not an expert on copper smelting but I know India has immense use for copper. If we don't produce our own, of course we will buy from China. Ecological violations can be addressed legally. Lynching large businesses is economic suicide.”

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Jayakumar on Thursday said that controversial Sterlite plant in Tuticorin has been permanently closed. He added that the state government doesn't care about the views of Ramdev and Vasudev.

"We don't care about their views. We are firm. There won't be any reconsideration, Sterlite is permanently closed," Jayakumar told DNA.

Thirteen people died during the police firing on May 22 and 23 after protests for closure of the Vedanta group's Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin over pollution concerns turned violent.

