Ramdev

Ramdev to have his statue at London's Madame Tussauds

Ramdev was recently in London to have his measurements taken for an all-new wax statue at the world-famous museum.

This photo was tweeted by @yogishriramdev
The next time you visit the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in London, don't be too surprised to see a statue doing a Yoga asana. That would be Ramdev.

Ramdev was recently in London to have his measurements taken for an all-new wax statue at the world-famous museum. His would be the first statue of a Yogi here and Ramdev himself took to Twitter to say how it would inspire more people around the globe to take up Yoga for a healthier lifestyle.

According to Patanjali officials, Ramdev had received a request from the London museum for a statue a few months back. It required persuasion to some extent before he agreed to the proposal.

Ramdev's statue will join a long list of world-renowned figures from the fields of politics, sports, entertainment etc which are already inside the museum which attracts thousands of visitors each year. Among renowned Indian personalities to have their statues here are Mahatma Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and many more.

Madame Tussauds also recently opened a branch in New Delhi's Connaught Place.

 

