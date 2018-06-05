हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ramdev's Patanjali to shift Greater Noida Mega Food Park out of Uttar Pradesh over disappointing attitude of Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, says Acharya Balkrishna

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav had laid the foundation stone of the Patanjali Mega Food Park in Greater Noida.

Pic Courtesy: twitter.com/Ach_Balkrishna

The Patanjali group, owned by yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, has decided to shift its planned food park out of Uttar Pradesh over “disappointing attitude” of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Patanjali Ayurved Limited managing director Acharya Balkrishna said that the group has decided to shift its proposed food park out of Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh as “lives of farmers could not be improved”.

Blaming Adityanath government for the pullout, Balkrishna posted on microblogging site Twitter: “Came to know about quashing of Mega Food Park, approved by the Centre, in Greater Noida. The pledge to bring prosperity to the lives of farmers in the land of Sri Ram and Krishna remained incomplete because of the indifference of the state government.”

He added, “Patanjali has decided to shift the project (Mega Food Park) with immediate effect.”

To be built at an expenditure of more than Rs 1600 crore, the Mega Food Park was slated to be spread over 450 acres of land in Greater Noida. Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav had laid the foundation stone of the Patanjali Mega Food Park.

In November 2016, Patanjali Ayurveda had announced that it would launch projects in Uttar Pradesh with an investment of Rs 2000 crore. Among the projects was this Mega Food Park.

The then Akhilesh Yadav-led SP government had given its consent to the projects, following which the land for the project was identified. The state government had given approval to the project as it had the potential to generate employment in the region.

