Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards: Full list of winners

NEW DELHI: The 13th edition of Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards recognised 29 media professionals for their contribution to journalism in the national capital on Friday.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was the chief guest at the function, handed over the awards to the 29 winners in 18 categories, including print, digital and broadcast – for outstanding work done in 2017.
Speaking of his deep admiration for Ramnath Goenka in the keynote speech, Singh said, "The lamp he lit during the Emergency continues to glow. The Indian democracy is indebted to Ramnath Goenka. The line drawn by The Indian Express cannot be erased," he said. "True journalism strengthens the Indian democracy. There are attempts at times to sensationalise news. I believe if any attempts are made to sensationalise news, then that amounts to insulting news."
"Any journalism that seeks to shield any irregularities or corruption cannot be called journalism at all," Singh said. "Suggestion to media friends: if there is some sort of assault on you, the response should be through your paper. It can be done. Journalism is a barometer of democracy. The more independent journalism is, the healthier democracy will be. The relationship between journalism and people is not ordinary. It is a relationship founded on trust and that is why one should be forever vigilant to ensure that the trust is not broken. If anyone wants to stand with the truth but is fearful, then Ramnath Goenka can be idea inspiration for them."
Here's the complete list of winners:
Namrata Biji Ahuja, The Week
Reporting from J&K and the Northeast
Rikynti Marwein, Highland Post
Reporting from J&K and the Northeast
Amit Kumar Singh, Thewire.in
Hindi
Sandeep Ashok Acharya, Loksatta
Regional languages
Nishant Dattaram Sarwankar, Loksatta
Regional languages
Sandhya Ravishankar, Thewire.in
Environmental Reporting
Parth Meena Nikhil, Ruralindiaonline.com
Uncovering India Invisible
Team Reuters, Thomson Reuters
Business & Economic Journalism
Sushant Kumar Singh, The Indian Express
Political Reporting
Nitin Sharma, The Indian Express
Sports Journalism
Daksh Panwar, The Indian Express
Sports Journalism
Mridula Chari, Scroll.in
On The Spot Reporting
Vijay Kumar S, The Hindu
Investigative Reporting
Dipankar Ghose, The Indian Express
Feature Writing
Annie Gowen, The Washington Post
Foreign Correspondent Covering India
Gulab Kothari, Rajasthan Patrika
Commentary and Interpretative Writing
Shalini Nair, The Indian Express
Civic Journalism
Tashi Tobgyal, The Indian Express
Photo Journalism
Milan Vaishnav
Books (Non-Fiction)
Broadcast
Zaffar Iqbal, NDTV India
Reporting from J&K and the Northeast
Abhisar Sharma, ABP News
Hindi
M Gunasekaran, News 18 Tamil Nadu
Regional languages
Sushil Chandra Bahuguna, NDTV India
Environmental Reporting
Pratima Mishra, ABP News
Uncovering India Invisible
Sushil Kumar Mohapatra, NDTV India
Business & Economic Journalism
Brajesh Rajput, ABP News
Political Reporting
Moumita Sen, India Today TV
Sports Journalism
Jagwinder Patial, ABP News
On The Spot Reporting
Anand Kumar Patel, India Today TV
Investigative Reporting
Internal Awards
Aanchal Magazine, The Indian Express
Sanjiv Sinha Memorial Award Foe Excellence in Reporting - 2017
Ram Sarangan, The Indian Express
Priya Chandrashekhar Memorial Award for Excellence in Editing - 2017