Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards: Full list of winners

NEW DELHI: The 13th edition of Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards recognised 29 media professionals for their contribution to journalism in the national capital on Friday.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was the chief guest at the function, handed over the awards to the 29 winners in 18 categories, including print, digital and broadcast – for outstanding work done in 2017.

Speaking of his deep admiration for Ramnath Goenka in the keynote speech, Singh said, "The lamp he lit during the Emergency continues to glow. The Indian democracy is indebted to Ramnath Goenka. The line drawn by The Indian Express cannot be erased," he said. "True journalism strengthens the Indian democracy. There are attempts at times to sensationalise news. I believe if any attempts are made to sensationalise news, then that amounts to insulting news."

"Any journalism that seeks to shield any irregularities or corruption cannot be called journalism at all," Singh said. "Suggestion to media friends: if there is some sort of assault on you, the response should be through your paper. It can be done. Journalism is a barometer of democracy. The more independent journalism is, the healthier democracy will be. The relationship between journalism and people is not ordinary. It is a relationship founded on trust and that is why one should be forever vigilant to ensure that the trust is not broken. If anyone wants to stand with the truth but is fearful, then Ramnath Goenka can be idea inspiration for them."



Here's the complete list of winners:

PRINT

Namrata Biji Ahuja, The Week

Reporting from J&K and the Northeast

Rikynti Marwein, Highland Post

Reporting from J&K and the Northeast

Amit Kumar Singh, Thewire.in

Hindi

Sandeep Ashok Acharya, Loksatta

Regional languages

Nishant Dattaram Sarwankar, Loksatta

Regional languages

Sandhya Ravishankar, Thewire.in

Environmental Reporting

Parth Meena Nikhil, Ruralindiaonline.com

Uncovering India Invisible

Team Reuters, Thomson Reuters

Business & Economic Journalism

Sushant Kumar Singh, The Indian Express

Political Reporting

Nitin Sharma, The Indian Express

Sports Journalism

Daksh Panwar, The Indian Express

Sports Journalism

Mridula Chari, Scroll.in

On The Spot Reporting

Vijay Kumar S, The Hindu

Investigative Reporting

Dipankar Ghose, The Indian Express

Feature Writing

Annie Gowen, The Washington Post

Foreign Correspondent Covering India

Gulab Kothari, Rajasthan Patrika

Commentary and Interpretative Writing

Shalini Nair, The Indian Express

Civic Journalism

Tashi Tobgyal, The Indian Express

Photo Journalism

Milan Vaishnav

Books (Non-Fiction)

Broadcast

Zaffar Iqbal, NDTV India

Reporting from J&K and the Northeast

Abhisar Sharma, ABP News

Hindi

M Gunasekaran, News 18 Tamil Nadu

Regional languages

Sushil Chandra Bahuguna, NDTV India

Environmental Reporting

Pratima Mishra, ABP News

Uncovering India Invisible

Sushil Kumar Mohapatra, NDTV India

Business & Economic Journalism

Brajesh Rajput, ABP News

Political Reporting

Moumita Sen, India Today TV

Sports Journalism

Jagwinder Patial, ABP News

On The Spot Reporting

Anand Kumar Patel, India Today TV

Investigative Reporting

Internal Awards

Aanchal Magazine, The Indian Express

Sanjiv Sinha Memorial Award Foe Excellence in Reporting - 2017

Ram Sarangan, The Indian Express

Priya Chandrashekhar Memorial Award for Excellence in Editing - 2017

