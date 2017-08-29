Rampal acquitted in two criminal cases, jail term continues for pending cases

Hisar: A local court on Tuesday acquitted self-styled godman Rampal, founder of the Satlok Ashram in Haryana's Barwala, in two criminal cases. He will, however, continue staying in jail as there are other cases still pending against him.

Rampal had been charged under various sections of the IPC. “He has been acquitted in the two cases 426 and 427 of IPC. It’s a victory of truth,” said lawyer AP Singh.

The verdict comes a day after sentencing Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to 20 years in jail.

Arrested in 2014, Rampal currently lodges inside the Hisar jail. He, along with his supporters, has been accused of firing on villagers in Rohtak, killing one person and injuring several others.

The standoff between police and Satlok Ashram, were the first major clashes in Haryana under the current Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government.

Last week, the Punjab and Haryana high court blasted the Khattar government over the deadly riots in Panchkula and Sirsa that killed 38 and injured over 300 people. The riots ensued after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of raping to sadhvis or female followers.

Yesterday, Singh was finally sentenced to 20 years in jail.