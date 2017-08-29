close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Rampal acquitted in two criminal cases, jail term continues for pending cases

Rampal will continue staying in jail for other cases pending against him.

﻿
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 15:07
Rampal acquitted in two criminal cases, jail term continues for pending cases

Hisar: A local court on Tuesday acquitted self-styled godman Rampal, founder of the Satlok Ashram in Haryana's Barwala, in two criminal cases. He will, however, continue staying in jail as there are other cases still pending against him.

Rampal had been charged under various sections of the IPC. “He has been acquitted in the two cases 426 and 427 of IPC. It’s a victory of truth,” said lawyer AP Singh.

The verdict comes a day after sentencing Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to 20 years in jail. 

Arrested in 2014, Rampal currently lodges inside the Hisar jail. He, along with his supporters, has been accused of firing on villagers in Rohtak, killing one person and injuring several others.

The standoff between police and Satlok Ashram, were the first major clashes in Haryana under the current Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government.

Last week, the Punjab and Haryana high court blasted the Khattar government over the deadly riots in Panchkula and Sirsa that killed 38 and injured over 300 people. The riots ensued after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of raping to sadhvis or female followers.

Yesterday, Singh was finally sentenced to 20 years in jail.

TAGS

Rampalacquitted

From Zee News

LG Electronics to showcase V30 this week
Mobiles

LG Electronics to showcase V30 this week

Bhutan welcomes end of Dokalam standoff
India

Bhutan welcomes end of Dokalam standoff

Finish projects on time, take India to newer heights: PM Modi
India

Finish projects on time, take India to newer heights: PM Mo...

PM Modi heads China for 9th BRICS summit
India

PM Modi heads China for 9th BRICS summit

Intex launches budget smartphone &#039;Aqua Style 3&#039; at Rs 4,299
Mobiles

Intex launches budget smartphone 'Aqua Style 3' a...

NASA&#039;s Johnson Space Centre closed amid floods
Space

NASA's Johnson Space Centre closed amid floods

Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanathto flag off Lucknow Metro on September 5
Uttar PradeshIndia

Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanathto flag off Lucknow Metro on...

Apple likely to launch iPhone 8 on September 12
Technology

Apple likely to launch iPhone 8 on September 12

Rohingya fleeing Myanmar clashes face sickness, expulsion despite UN appeal
WorldAsia

Rohingya fleeing Myanmar clashes face sickness, expulsion d...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentenced: How media normalised a rape-and-murder accused

Rampal acquitted: Here's all you need to know about the engineer turned self-styled godman

Prisoner number 1997: Here is how Dera chief Ram Rahim's life is in Rohtak's Sunaria jail

Doklam stand-off | Cool winds blowing, not hot air

Yudhishthir’s Ganpati prayers for Kohli, Amir & Modi!