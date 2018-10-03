हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ramya resigns as Congress social media cell head, to get some other party post: Sources

NEW DELHI: Divya Spandana (Ramya) has resigned as the social media cell head of the Congress, sources told ZeeNews. Sources added that Ramya will remain with the Congress and will be given some other position in the party. Congress is yet to confirm the development.

Recently, a sedition case was filed against her for a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that she had tweeted. In her post, she had called PM Modi a 'chor' (thief) questioning him for not responding to allegations on the controversial Rafale deal. 

Following her tweet, a lawyer in Lucknow, Syed Rizwan Ahmad, had filed a complaint against her. "Her tweet was derogatory. The PM represents our sovereignty and republic. It is a disgrace to our nation and is a contempt," Ahmad had said.

Ramya who has been extremely vocal about her criticism of the BJP and posts about the alleged failures of the government on almost a daily basis on Twitter has not posted anything since September 29. Several people on the microblogging site have been questioning her silence.  

