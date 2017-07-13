close
Ranchi: CBI arrests IT commissioner Tapas Kumar Dutta in corruption case

The CBI has arrested Principal Commissioner Income Tax, Ranchi, Tapas Kumar Dutta after Rs 3.5 crore in cash was allegedly recovered from his house by the agency during searches in a corruption case against him.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 13:38
Ranchi: CBI arrests IT commissioner Tapas Kumar Dutta in corruption case
Representational image

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested Principal Commissioner Income Tax, Ranchi, Tapas Kumar Dutta after Rs 3.5 crore in cash was allegedly recovered from his house by the agency during searches in a corruption case against him.

Dutta was taken into custody late last night and would be presented before a court in Kolkata today, CBI Spokesperson R K Gaur said here.

The searches were conducted in 18 locations in Kolkata and five in Ranchi after filing an FIR under corruption charges against Dutta and others, he had said after yesterday's CBI action.

During the searches, the agency recovered Rs 3.5 crore cash and over 5 kg of gold (about Rs 1.4 crore according to current bullion rate) from the residence of Dutta, Gaur had said.

It is alleged that Dutta during 2016-17 entered into criminal conspiracy with three other officials of the Income Tax department and Kolkata-based businessmen and entry operators, he had said.

Text messages sent to Dutta seeking his reaction remained unanswered.

In pursuance of the conspiracy, Dutta allegedly took huge illegal gratification from the businessmen through a chartered accountant to get the income tax assessment files of different assesses transfered from Kolkata/Hazaribagh to Ranchi, Gaur had said. 

