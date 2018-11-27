हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Randeep Surjewala

Randeep Surjewala attacks Narendra Modi, says PM was playing politics during 26/11

Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of playing politics during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.

Randeep Surjewala attacks Narendra Modi, says PM was playing politics during 26/11

Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of playing politics during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.

Surjewala alleged that at the time when the forces were combating terrorists in Mumbai, Modi was playing politics, news agency ANI reported.

Surjewala also alleged that Prime Minister also invited the mastermind of ISI attack to Pathankot. 

Referring to Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sindhu, Surjewala said that people raising questions on Sidhu's visit to Pakistan should first reply to this.

Earlier on Monday, Speaking on the 26/11 attack, PM Modi said that his government was looking for an opportunity to bring to justice the perpetrators of the attack, as he expressed solidarity with families of the 166 people who lost their lives during the carnage.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he added that it was involved in the game of winning the election in Rajasthan and other states when the terror attack shocked the world ten years back.

Meanwhile, Sidhu accepted Pakistan's invitation for the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur border. While Sidhu did heap praise on the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, he has faced massive criticism back home. This is primarily because he skipped the foundation-laying ceremony in India but travelled across the border for a ceremony in Pakistan. He defended his decision by saying that he had been invited by Imran Khan.

Tags:
Randeep SurjewalaCongressNarendra ModiBJP26/11

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close