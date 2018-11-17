Randeep Surjewala writes to Rajnath Singh, asks for security cover to Navjot Singh Sidhu

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Randeep Surjewala

Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking CISF security cover for Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu citing 'growing threat perception to his life'.

In a letter addressed to Singh, the Congress leader stated that Sidhu has always been a high-risk target but there was a marked escalation in the threats after he joined Congress leaving the BJP.

Surjewala alleged several Akali Dal and BJP leaders, including BJP president Amit Shah, of disparaging remarks and threatening tone to Sidhu, as he has "taken on Akali Dal (Badal) as also their anti-people policies, besides exposing the unholy nexus bewteen Akali Dal (Badal) and certain criminal elements on numerous occassions".

He pointed out that the MHA has given security cover to S Bikram Singh Majithia, former minister and MLA of Akali Dal (Badal) aginst whom Sidhu has taken up "cudgels on numerous occassion".

The Congress leader urged Singh to ask relevant police officials for a report on the gravity of the concerns raised by him.

Surjewala highlighted that in 2014 Sidhu's security cover was withdrawn by the SAD-BJP government and was later reinstated after protest.

Pointing out that Sidhu being an outspoken critic of Modi govt's policies there has been a 'growing threat perception to his life'.

He also said that Sidhu has been travelling extensively throughout the country for campaining and electioneering and though adequate security was being provided to him within Punjab, the state police personnel can't b assigned the responsibility of security in the rest of the country. The Congress leader requested Singh to provide Sidhu the cover bereft of political differences and rivalries.

Must Watch

